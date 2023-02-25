Karbala: Largest free medical service plan

English
SHAFAQNA- The start of implementation of the largest free medical service plan of Imam Hussain (AS) Holy Shrine. 

Imam Hussain (AS) Holy Shrine announced the implementation of the largest plan of free or discounted medical services in medical centers under Hussaini holy shrine on the occasion of Sha’ban holidays.

According to the official website of the Hussaini (AS) Holy Shrine, Sattar Al-Saadi, the head of health and medical education department of this shrine, emphasized that this plan will be performed Thursday, (February 23) for one week.

He said that this plan includes the provision of free medical services, including surgery, natural childbirth, caesarean section, also examination to diagnose cancer and blood diseases, thalassemia and eye surgery.

Al-Saadi added that in medical centers affiliated to Hussaini holy shrine, all types of radiology, MRI and CT scan are available with a 50% discount.

 Source: Mdeast.news           

Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine: Martyrdom Spring Festival starts after several years

