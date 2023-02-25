English
International Shia News Agency

Saudi Arabia’s Court sentenced Shia activist to death

0
Saudi Arabia's Court

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia’s Specialized Criminal Court has sentenced an activist from Shia-populated Eastern Province to death.

The Riyadh-based tribunal found Mohammed Abdullah al-Faraj guilty of trumped-up charges of “membership in a terror cell, attempts to assassinate Judge Mohammad al-Jirani, shooting at security forces and their cars, chanting slogans against the government, setting tires on fire, and providing medical support to convicted criminals.”

This comes as the Saudi Prosecutor’s Office leveled other charges of “attempts to instigate public opinion, participation in sit-ins and funerals, incitement of demonstrations, and contacting opposition groups on social networks.”

Source : ABNA

Related posts

OIC calls for support for quake-hit Turkey

asadian

Iraq and Saudi Arabia signed an unprecedented security agreement

asadian

Netanyahu: Relations with Saudis would change Israel’s relationship with the rest of the Arab world

asadian

Saudi FM: Arab states need new approach towards Syria

asadian

Saudi Arabia: New Kaaba-looking building sparked outrage online

asadian

Researcher: Prophet of Islam (PBUH) fascinated ignorant society with “awareness”

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.