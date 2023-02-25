Saudi Arabia’s Court sentenced Shia activist to death

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia’s Specialized Criminal Court has sentenced an activist from Shia-populated Eastern Province to death.

The Riyadh-based tribunal found Mohammed Abdullah al-Faraj guilty of trumped-up charges of “membership in a terror cell, attempts to assassinate Judge Mohammad al-Jirani, shooting at security forces and their cars, chanting slogans against the government, setting tires on fire, and providing medical support to convicted criminals.”

This comes as the Saudi Prosecutor’s Office leveled other charges of “attempts to instigate public opinion, participation in sit-ins and funerals, incitement of demonstrations, and contacting opposition groups on social networks.”

Source : ABNA