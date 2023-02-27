Painting attributed to Holy Shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) in 19th century

SHAFQNA- An old painting by a 19th century French painter, Jean-Léon Gérôme is attributed to the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussein (AS).

Jean-Léon Gérôme (11 May 1824 – 10 January 1904) was a French painter and sculptor in the style that nowadays known as academicism. The range of his oeuvre included historical painting, Greek mythology, Orientalism, portraits, and other subjects, bringing the academic painting tradition to an artistic climax. He is considered one of the most important figure among the greatest French academic painters of the 19th century.

As he lived in Middle East for some years, his paintings were inspired by the religion and life in the region. One of the most beautiful and inspiring masterpieces is attributed to the Shrine of Imam Hussein (AS). There is not much information about the current place of the painting which is back to 1888 but there are lots of copies that have been published by now.

By the second half of the 19th century, Gérôme was one of the most honoured artists worldwide. He gained a multitude of awards, including numerous medals at the Salon and the Exposition Universelle over the course of his career, and was awarded the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur and later Commandeur.

His works can now be seen in international collections, to name a few, The Wallace Collection and The National Gallery in London, the Hermitage State Museum and Paris’s Louvre and Musée d’Orsay.

Source: Magnoliabox.com, Sotheby’s, Wikiart

