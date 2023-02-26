Head of AEOI: Iran plans to export nuclear technological products

SHAFAQNA-Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has said that the country is planning to export nuclear products to other states.

Eslami made the statement at the 29th Iranian Nuclear Conference at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran on Sunday, noting that exporting nuclear products manufactured by Iranian experts is quite possible.

The 29th Iranian Nuclear Conference is an attractive event for all people active in the nuclear arena to take part in, he added.

Some objectives and programs have been prepared in the nuclear industry, the official said, urging universities to coordinate with the AEOI in a bid to pave the way for the development of the field and the promotion of technology.

Source : IRNA