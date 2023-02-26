Turkey & Syria earthquake: WFP chief tells of ‘apocalyptic’ scenes

SHAFAQNA-The head of the United Nation’s World Food Programme (WFP) said he was confronted with “apocalyptic” scenes in earthquake-stricken areas in southern Turkey. Meanwhile, the situation in Syrian amounts to a “catastrophe on top of a catastrophe.

“There is only one way to describe what I saw today: apocalyptic,” WFP Executive Director David Beasley said after visiting the city of Antakya in Turkey’s Hatay province.

“Entire neighborhoods have been flattened; homes destroyed, schools and shops closed; lives torn apart. The scale of devastation here is truly incomprehensible,” he said.

Source : middleeasteye