English
International Shia News Agency

Turkey & Syria earthquake: WFP chief tells of ‘apocalyptic’ scenes

0
'apocalyptic' scenes

SHAFAQNA-The head of the United Nation’s World Food Programme (WFP) said he was confronted with “apocalyptic” scenes in earthquake-stricken areas in southern Turkey. Meanwhile, the situation in Syrian amounts to a “catastrophe on top of a catastrophe.

“There is only one way to describe what I saw today: apocalyptic,” WFP Executive Director David Beasley said after visiting the city of Antakya in Turkey’s Hatay province.

“Entire neighborhoods have been flattened; homes destroyed, schools and shops closed; lives torn apart. The scale of devastation here is truly incomprehensible,” he said.

Source : middleeasteye

Related posts

Turkey & Syria earthquake: Death toll climbs above 50000

asadian

Turkey: Syrian refugees face return to earthquake affected areas

asadian

Turkey & Syria earthquake: Villagers mourn Syria’s Mosque destroyed by quake [photos]

asadian

OIC calls for support for quake-hit Turkey

asadian

Turkey & Syria earthquake: New quakes add more misery to people

asadian

MEE: Why Turkey’s earthquake is a wake-up call for Middle East (West Asia)?

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.