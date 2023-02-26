Qatar condemns global silence on Israeli war crimes

SHAFAQNA-A top Qatari official during the opening session of the conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union in Baghdad has criticised the international community for its lack of response to repeated crimes committed in Palestine by Israe.

Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, the speaker of Qatar’s Shura Council, said the Gulf state believes such indifference towards Israel “facilitates its impunity, as peace efforts become meaningless efforts, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the borders of June 4, 1967, with Jerusalem as its capital. East, impossible,” the report said.

Source : dohanews