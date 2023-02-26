Saudi Arabia: Zamzam water bottles in new packs unveiled ahead of Ramadan

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia has unveiled new-look bottles of the holy Islamic Zamzam water, ahead of Ramadan.

Chief of the General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Abdul Rahman Al Sudais launched the packs at a ceremony attended by senior officials at the state agency in charge of the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

The Zamzam packs are distributed by an ad-hoc department in the holy site to worshippers in the Grand Mosque, home to the Holy Kaaba.

Source : gulfnews