Arab lawmakers meet Syrian President in Damascus

SHAFAQNA-A delegation of senior Arab parliamentarians met with Syrian President Bashar Al Assad in Damascus on Sunday, another sign of thawing ties.

The visit follows a mini-summit in Baghdad that affirmed the Arab League’s intentions of having Syria return to the organization despite the country’s devastating civil war.

They met with Syrian parliamentarians and with Assad, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.

“We cannot do without Syria and Syria cannot do without its Arab environment, which we hope it can return to,” said Iraqi parliament speaker Mohammed Halbousi.

Lawmakers from nine Arab countries, as well as Palestinian representatives, made up the delegation — reflecting a continuation in the thawing of relations with Assad, who for over a decade has been isolated from most of the region.

Egypt’s state news agency MENA said Parliament Speaker Hanafi Al-Gebali arrived in Damascus as part of an Arab parliamentary delegation to show solidarity with Syria following the earthquakes.

Iraq’s state news agency INA said Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi also visited Damascus and was welcomed by the head of the Syrian regime, Bashar al-Assad.

“The delegation represents the Inter-Parliamentary Union to confirm support to Syria and stand by its people in the plight caused by the earthquake,” al-Halbousi said in statements cited by Syrian state news agency SANA.

Source : apnews, aa