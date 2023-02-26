Assad to Arab parliamentary delegation in Damascus: “Your trip is very important for Syrian people”

SHAFAQNA- “The trip of the Arab parliamentary delegation to Damascus is very important for the Syrian people because it shows the Arab countries standing by Syria in this difficult situation,” Bashar Assad, the president of Syria, emphasized.

Assad stated: “This meeting also emphasizes that there are effective Arab institutions that are able to take the initiative in different situations and move for the benefit of the Arab people.”

He thanked the Arab countries for their quick response at the public and official level to help the Syrian people overcome the effects of the earthquake.

“The power of institutions that represent the people comes from the fact that they represent different spectrums and strata of society. This diversity provides an opportunity for dialogue and search for common strengths as a basis for joint Arab cooperation,” The President of Syria continued.

“Mohammed Al-Halboosi”, the head of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union and the head of the Iraqi Parliament, also stated that this delegation has come to Syria on behalf of all the members of the union and it represents a practical step for solidarity with Syria.

Al-Halboosi further emphasized the importance of efforts at all levels to return Damascus to its active role in the Arab union.

The delegation members also emphasized their readiness to provide all possible support so that the Syrian people can overcome this calamity, because Syria has never stopped helping Arab issues.

The members of this delegation added: «The Syrian people can overcome the effects of the earthquake as they were able to deal with the war and the imposed siege.”

This delegation consists of Mohammad Al-Halboosi the head of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union and the heads of the parliaments of the UAE, Jordan, Palestine, Libya and Egypt, as well as the heads of the delegations of Oman and Lebanon and the secretary general of the Arab Parliamentary Union.

