16th Rabi’ Al-Shahada International Cultural Festival in Karbala+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The 16th edition of Rabi’ Al-Shahada International Cultural Festival hosted by Hussaini Shrine with the presence of scholars and thinkers with the slogan “Imam Hussain in the hearts of the nations” was held in Imam Hussain holy shrine.

This festival is held every year by the efforts of Hussaini holy shrine, from the 3rd to the 5th of the holy month of Sha’ban, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Hussain (and Abu Al-Fadhl Al-Abbas and Imam Zayn al-Abidin (peace be upon them).

One hundred and twenty thinkers, scholars and scientists from 44 countries are present at the 16th edition of Rabi’ Al-Shahada International Cultural Festival.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

