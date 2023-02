SHAFAQNA- Claudio Cordone, the deputy representative of the United Nations in Iraq affairs, visited the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Karbala.

The Deputy Representative of the United Nations for Political Affairs and Electoral Assistance in Iraq also visited the Museum of the Shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S).

