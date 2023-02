SHAFAQNA- Father Hilarion Heagy, a prominent Eastern Christian Priest based in California, United States has embraced Islam.

The American priest, who was earlier Russian Orthodox Monk, is highly respected among his followers who found him exceptionally patient and kind.

“One simply can’t be a priest and monk publicly, and a Muslim privately,” Fr. Heagy, who has changed his name to Said Abdul Latif, wrote in a blog published late last year.

