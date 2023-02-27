World leaders to return to Qatar in May for Economic Forum

SHAFAQNA-The Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) is returning to Doha between 23-25 May and will bring together leader and expert from around the world to discuss the latest challenges and trends in the global economy.

The date of this year’s event was announced by the Chairperson of the Supreme Committee Organising the Qatar Economic Forum Sheikh Ali Al-Thani in an interview with state news organisation (QNA).

Powered by Bloomberg, the event last year gathered at least 1,000 participants including more than 75 keynote speakers, including entrepreneurs, business figures, diplomats, and CEO’s.

