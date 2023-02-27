First Palestinian female pastor speaks about discrimination challenges posed by Israel

SHAFAQNA-First Palestinian female pastor, Sally Azar speaks about her duties, discrimination and the challenges posed by the Israeli occupation.

Growing up, Sally Azar would often accompany her father to the Church of Jerusalem as well as attend meetings and bible study sessions.

Her father, a former pastor and a current bishop at the Lutheran Church, would bring Azar with him to help out at summer schools or youth work, which helped inspire her interest in theology.

Now, at age 26, Azar has become the first Palestinian female pastor in the Old City of Jerusalem. She was ordained in a Lutheran Church ceremony earlier this year, and will head the English-speaking congregation at the Church of the Redeemer, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and the Holy Land.

Source: middleeasteye