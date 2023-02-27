Iran’s FM: IAEA chief to visit Tehran soon

SHAFAQNA-The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran have reached an agreement on the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s upcoming trip to Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister said.

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the announcement in a meeting with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday, and expressed hope that the IAEA and Iran would be able to reach a good understanding to resolve technical issues if political pressures on the UN nuclear watchdog are halted.

As to the talks on lifting anti-Iran sanctions, he noted that Iran has been ready to revive the 2015 nuclear deal officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) since September 2022, but the United States dual-track approach and their miscalculations on the recent unrest in Iran caused an interval in the negotiations.

The Iranian minister expressed hope that all sides would return to the implementation of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

The Finnish and Iranian top diplomats also discussed issues of mutual interest such as bilateral, regional, and international developments.

Source : IRNA