OIC will hold extraordinary meeting to discuss latest Israeli aggressions

SHAFAQNA- The Executive Committee of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary, open-ended meeting today regarding “the escalation of the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.”

Recent Israeli raids on the Palestinian city of Nablus in the northern West Bank left 11 Palestinians dead and and over 100 injured.

The OIC’s forthcoming meeting “aims to coordinate positions and efforts to urge the international community to assume its responsibilities towards putting an end to these continued Israeli crimes, and to stress the need to provide the necessary international protection for the Palestinian people,” according to the statement.

Source: middleeastmonitor

