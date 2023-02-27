English
Muslims in Europe encouraged to #CheckTheLabel & boycott Israeli dates this Ramadhan

SHAFAQNA- Muslims in Europe are being encouraged to #CheckTheLabel and boycott Israeli dates this Ramadhan to make sure they are not breaking their fasts with the “taste of apartheid”.

Israel is the world’s largest producer of Medjoul dates, with 50% of Israel’s dates exported to Europe. These dates are then sold in major supermarkets including ASDA and Tesco in the UK as well as local shops across the continent.

Yet Israel “is an apartheid state that has ethnically cleansed Palestinians from their ancestral lands for 75 years,” a statement from the Friends of Al-Aqsa (FOA) said in its call for consumers to watch what they eat this Ramadan.

Source: middleeastmonitor

 

