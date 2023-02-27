Egypt & Qatar to sign cooperation treaty

SHAFAQNA- Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli arrived in Doha to take part in talks and signings with his Qatari counterpart that encompass various fields, according to local Egyptian reports.

The ministries of planning, health, finance, and trade, as well as the directors of the Suez Canal Zone and the General Authority for Public Mobilisation and Statistics, are accompanying the Egyptian prime minister in a high-profile mission.

The latest visit comes following previous discussions between Qatari businesses and members of the Egyptian delegation about potential investment opportunities and plans to expand commerce.

Source: dohanews