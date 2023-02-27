Palestinians say our lives are in danger by deadly Israeli settlers rampage

SHAFAQNA- Israeli settlers rampaged through towns in the occupied West Bank on Sunday evening in revenge attacks, burning and attacking Palestinian homes and property for hours. Palestinians say our lives are in danger. At least one Palestinian was killed and nearly 400 wounded in the attacks, Palestinian health officials said.

A 37-year-old Palestinian man identified as Samih al-Aqtash was shot in the stomach on Sunday (26 Feb 2023) night by settlers protected by the Israeli army in the village of Zaatara south of Nablus. He died of his injuries. The father of five returned home five days ago after volunteering to help earthquake survivors in Turkey. Palestinian media reported stabbings and attacks with metal rods and rocks.

Local and international widespread condemnation

The violence has been widely condemned by local and international politicians, NGOs and human rights groups.

“Scenes of burning houses and cars, assault on citizens, preventing fire trucks from reaching burned houses and assaulting ambulances transporting patients and injured – all these crimes must face international intervention soon to hold the occupation authorities and stop them,” Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said in a statement.

The Israeli rights groups Peace Now and B’Tselem also described the attacks as a settler “pogrom” supported by the Israeli government.

A number of foreign governments, including the United States and France, also issued condemnations on the attacks.

Netanyahu says no freeze in settlement construction in West Bank

Barely hours after Jordan hosted a meeting between Israel and the Palestinian Authority in the Red Sea city of Aqaba, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the building of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank will continue to go ahead.

Source: middleeasteye, aljazeera.