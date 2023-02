SHAFAQNA- Last evening, the Israeli settlers attacked the houses of the Palestinians in the Huwara area of Nablus and set fire to a large number of houses and cars of the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian Red Crescent also announced in a statement that one Palestinian was killed and 390 others were injured in the attack on Sunday by Israeli soldiers and settlers on the residents of Huwara, Beit Furik and Burin in Nablus province.

Followings are some photos of these attacks:

