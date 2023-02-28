Russian researcher: Al-Sahifah al-Sajjadiyyah is a very good source for strengthening inter-religious dialogue

SHAFAQNA- “Al-Sahifah al-Sajjadiyyah is a special and exceptional book that is very effective in promoting religious discourses in the world,” A Russian researcher said.

The 12th International Congress of Imam Sajjad (AS) with the theme “Al-Sahifah al-Sajjadiyyah; Weapon of Explanation Jihad” started working in Qom.

Dr. Abdolkarim Taras, a researcher from Russia, stated that Al-Sahifah al-Sajjadiyyah is indeed a special and exceptional book and continued: “In my opinion, this book is very effective in promoting religious discourses in the world, especially if we know that today’s world is witnessing problems and dilemmas in moral, cultural, economic and social dimensions, and in order to guide humanity towards a better future, we need dialogue between religions.”

He added: “Undoubtedly, one of the key works and books in this regard is Al-Sahifah al-Sajjadiyyah, which is known as the Zaboor e Aal e Muhammad (PBUH), and among the features of the Sahifah, I must mention its exceptional literature and language, and this issue is so important that after the Quran and Nahj al-Balagha, we need Al-Sahifah al-Sajjadiyyah.”

He, who has succeeded in translating and giving a detailed description of the book of Al-Sahifah al-Sajjadiyyah in Russian, said: “Every verse of the Book is so deep and contains pure knowledge that we need to publish and print several books to explain and detail them.”

This Russian researcher continued: “Like Nahj al-Balagha, Al-Sahifah al-Sajjadiyyah is very deep in terms of philosophy and knowledge, which contains pure truths that are very useful for human.”

Pointing out that there are deep teachings in the direction of explaining monotheism in this book, he said: “As I mentioned, in terms of literature and aesthetics, the book is considered a landmark work. This work also has something in common with the Holy Quran and Nahj al-Balagha, but at the same time, it also has differences with them.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com