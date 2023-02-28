English
Iran FM meets UN human rights chief in Geneva

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister  has held a meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on the sidelines of the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.

During the meeting held early on Tuesday, Hossein Amirabdollahian and Türk discussed issues of mutual concern in the field of human rights.

The Iranian minister reiterated Iran’s fundamental position on the issue of human rights and responded to some points raised by Türk about the rights situation in Iran.

He also pointed to the violation of the rights of the Iranian people because of the oppressive and inhumane sanctions imposed by the United States.

The two sides emphasized the need for continued dialogue and cooperation between Iran and the UN on the issue of human rights.

Source : IRNA

