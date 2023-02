SHAFAQNA-Qatar and Egypt Signed a deal on Monday to combat double taxation on income and prevent tax evasion or avoidance.

The agreement comes as Egypt’s government works to promote both domestic and foreign investments in order to boost economic production, the Cabinet’s spokesperson Nader Saad said.

It also fits into Egypt’s efforts to expand its export market, increase its production capabilities, and draw in both domestic and foreign investors.

Source : dohanews