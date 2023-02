SHAFAQNA-The Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center in Berlin, Germany, has organized a series of contests for children, teenagers and youth on occasion of Imam Zaman (AJ) Birthday.

It is held in three categories of painting, poetry reading and a letter to Imam Zaman (may God hasten his glad advent), according to the center.

The deadline for sending works is March 5, it said, adding that winners will be awarded at a celebration planned at the center on March 7.

Source: IQNA