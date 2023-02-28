English
Palestinians protest against Israel settler attacks

SHAFAQNA-Palestinian citizens of Israel held demonstrations against the recent Israeli settler attacks in West Bank town of Huwara.

The demonstrations took place in multiple cities including Kafr Qara, Beersheba, Watan Madi and Jerusalem.

On Sunday, a large group of settlers set a number of Palestinian homes and vehicles in Huwara on fire, leaving a young Palestinian dead and hundreds injured, in addition to severely damaging the area.

The attacks were reported to have been carried out under the protection of the Israeli army.

Source : middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

