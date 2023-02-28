HRW: Tunisia’s president must reinstate all judges arbitrarily dismissed

SHAFAQNA-Tunisia must reinstate all judges and prosecutors arbitrarily dismissed by President Kais Saied, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said.

The watchdog’s latest report, published on Monday, came after the Justice Ministry appointed by Saied refused to reinstate 49 magistrates, despite an administrative court order to do so.

“These blows to judicial independence reflect the government’s determination to subjugate prosecutors and judges to the executive branch, at the expense of Tunisians’ right to a fair trial before independent and impartial judges,” said Salsabil Chellali, HRW’s Tunisia director.

Source : aljazeera