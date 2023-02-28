English
International Shia News Agency

HRW: Tunisia’s president must reinstate all judges arbitrarily dismissed

0
Tunisia

SHAFAQNA-Tunisia must reinstate all judges and prosecutors arbitrarily dismissed by President Kais Saied, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said.

The watchdog’s latest report, published on Monday, came after the Justice Ministry appointed by Saied refused to reinstate 49 magistrates, despite an administrative court order to do so.

“These blows to judicial independence reflect the government’s determination to subjugate prosecutors and judges to the executive branch, at the expense of Tunisians’ right to a fair trial before independent and impartial judges,” said Salsabil Chellali, HRW’s Tunisia director.

Source : aljazeera

Related posts

Tunisia: Polls close after low turnout

asadian

Tunisia: Polls open in parliamentary elections

asadian

World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (18)

asadian

Saudis allow online fingerprint registration for Umrah Visa for five countries

asadian

Tunisia: Voting starts for a new constitution

asadian

HRW: Israel’s siege of Gaza part of its apartheid

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.