India: Muslims in jail since 2020 as terror law ‘misused’

SHAFAQNA- Activists and family members of Muslims languishing in jail for 2020 violence say the ‘draconian’ UAPA law is being misused to deny them bail.

Saima Saleem, 27, has been waiting for hours on a bench outside a court of law in New Delhi, her eyes glued to a corridor as she waits for her father, Mohammad Saleem Khan, to appear.

Khan, 49, was arrested three years ago for rioting and murder during the religious riots in the Indian capital, in which 53 people – most of them Muslims – were killed. The courts provided him bail in both the cases.

Source: aljazeera

