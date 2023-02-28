HRW & UN experts express concern over arrests in Bahrain

SHAFAQNA- Human Rights Watch (HRW) said that Bahrain must drop all charges against three men who have been arrested amid ongoing violations of the “rights to freedom of expression, assembly, and association”.

The appeal on Tuesday (28 Feb 2023) by the international rights group comes after three independent United Nations experts expressed concern over the “alleged arbitrary detention and subsequent arrests” of four people – including three minors – following protests in the town of A’ali in 2021 against Bahrain’s normalisation of ties with Israel.

Source: aljazeera