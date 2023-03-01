AEOI’s Chief: Outstanding issues between Iran & IAEA settled for good

SHAFAQNA- Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says outstanding issues between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have been settled for good.

Mohammad Eslami said on Wednesday (01 Mar 2023) that following consultations with IAEA delegations visiting Tehran earlier this week, the case on disputed issues between the two sides was closed.

He said main outstanding issues included the presence of particles in Iranian sites and alleged changes in the way the centrifuges were operating.

As to an imminent visit by the IAEA’s Director General Rafael Grossi to Tehran, Eslami noted that the visit will take place in the next couple of days, adding that the visit could unlock international negotiations aimed at reviving Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, known as the JCPOA.

He said, however, that Iran will never accept politicized issues that are meant to pile pressure on Iran during the talks to revive the JCPOA.

Source: IRNA