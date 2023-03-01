English
UN’s Secretary-General: Iraqis will overcome challenges they face

SHAFAQNA- Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, expressed his confidence that the Iraqis will overcome the challenges they face. The Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, affirmed that Iraq has interactive and strong relations with the United Nations.

In a joint press conference held in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, Hussein welcomed Guterres and thanked him for accepting the invitation to visit Iraq.

“The relations between Iraq and UNAMI are strong, and the relations between Iraq and the United Nations are interactive,” Hussein said. Hussein valued the role of Guterres supporting the political process and the democratic process in Iraq.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister expressed his aspiration to hold meetings and intensive discussions with the UN Secretary-General about the political developments in Iraq, the region and the world.

“There are great national, regional and global challenges, and we need to exchange views with the Secretary-General of the United Nations regarding these challenges,” Hussein said.

