Qatar: AFC Asian Cup To Kick off Next January

2023 AFC Asian Cup

SHAFAQNA- AFC Asian Cup is slated to commence in Doha from January 12 to February 10, Qatar Football Association (QFA) announced.

QFA also a confirmed the formation of a Local Organizing Committee (LOC) to arrange the logistics of the tournament, which was initially set to take place in China.

QFA appointed Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Thani as Chairman of the LOC, a statement shared on social media said.

AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa congratulated Qatar’s Football Association (QFA) on the victorious bid.

“On behalf of the AFC and the Asian football family, I want to congratulate the Qatar Football Association on being awarded the hosting rights of the upcoming edition of the AFC Asian Cup,” said Al-Khalifa.

Source: dohanews

