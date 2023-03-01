Iraq: Security vehicle bombed in Nineveh

SHAFAQNA- A security source mentioned that a Turkish bombing targeted a security vehicle, west of Nineveh governorate, in northern Iraq.

The security source said that the bombing targeted a vehicle belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) near the Sinjar Police Directorate in Nineveh.

Ankara, which has military bases in northern Iraq for 25 years, launches military operations against militants belonging to Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), who are stationed in training camps and bases in northern Iraq.

In July 2022, nine Iraqi civilians were killed in a bombing that targeted a tourist resort in the Kurdistan region, for which Baghdad held Turkey responsible.

Source: iraqinews