UK: Quran damaged at school recorded as ‘hate incident’ by police

SHAFAQNA-The British Home Secretary Suella Braverman has expressed her concern after police recorded a ‘hate incident’ at a school after pupils caused ‘slight damage’ to a copy of the Quran when it fell on the floor.

West Yorkshire Police became involved after a Year 10 boy, who is said to be autistic, was told by friends to bring in a copy of the Muslim holy book as a forfeit for losing a video game.
It was then damaged after apparently being dropped, causing some damage to the pages.
False rumours the book had been burnt prompted concern among parents and local leaders, who discussed the incident with police during a meeting at the local mosque.
All four pupils at Kettlethorpe High School in Wakefield, West Yorkshire were suspended and the police informed.

