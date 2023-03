Expert: UK’s anti-radicalization strategy legitimizes racist attitudes towards Muslims

SHAFAQNA-UK’s anti-radicalization strategy legitimizes racist attitudes towards Muslims.

Speaking to Anadolu, Tarek Younis, a senior lecturer at the University of Middlesex in London, said the government’s controversial anti-radicalization program “Prevent” legitimizes racist attitudes, especially towards Muslims.

“Prevent” is the government’s controversial anti-radicalization program. There have long been calls for an independent review by opponents of the program who claim it discriminates against Muslims.

Source: aa