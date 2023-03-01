English
Erdogan: Turkey intends to hold elections on May 14

Turkey elections on May 14

SHAFAQNA-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has indicated that national elections will be held on May 14.

“This nation will do what is necessary on May 14, God willing,” Erdogan said in a speech to parliamentarians from his AK Party in parliament on Wednesday.

There had been conflicting signals over the likely timing of the presidential and parliamentary elections since last month’s earthquakes, with some suggesting they could be postponed until later in the year or could be held as scheduled on June 18.

Before the disaster, Erdogan’s popularity had been eroded by the soaring cost of living and a lira slump.

The Turkish government has since faced criticism over its response to the deadliest quake in the nation’s modern history.

While Erdogan has accepted there had been problems with the earthquake response, he has also defended it, and said “negative campaigns” had been conducted for “political interest[s]”.

Source : aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

