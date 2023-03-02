UAE’s anti-Qatar campaign in France

SHAFAQNA- Leaked data has pointed to a network of influence in France acting on behalf of the United Arab Emirates to push information linking Qatar to the Muslim Brotherhood.

The revelation was highlighted in a report by French investigative outlet Mediapart on Wednesday (01 Mar 2023), which dissected the possible Emirati influence in Paris in an apparent misinformation campaign against Qatar.

In its key finding, the French outlet found that the UAE network was coordinated by Swiss-based economic intelligence company, Alp Services, founded by Mario Brero. The information was transmitted to an Emirati intelligence agent, whom the report named “Mohammed”.

Source: dohanews