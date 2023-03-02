English
International Shia News Agency

UAE’s anti-Qatar campaign in France

0
United Arab Emirates

SHAFAQNA- Leaked data has pointed to a network of influence in France acting on behalf of the United Arab Emirates to push information linking Qatar to the Muslim Brotherhood.

The revelation was highlighted in a report by French investigative outlet Mediapart on Wednesday (01 Mar 2023), which dissected the possible Emirati influence in Paris in an apparent misinformation campaign against Qatar.

In its key finding, the French outlet found that the UAE network was coordinated by Swiss-based economic intelligence company, Alp Services, founded by Mario Brero. The information was transmitted to an Emirati intelligence agent, whom the report named “Mohammed”.

Source: dohanews

Related posts

Qatar: AFC Asian Cup To Kick off Next January

asadian

Egypt & Qatar sign double taxation exemption deal to boost investments

asadian

Qatar predicted arrival of 1.5 million Saudi tourists in 2023

asadian

Qatar: World leaders to return in May for Economic Forum

asadian

Qatar condemns global silence on Israeli war crimes

asadian

OIC calls for support for quake-hit Turkey

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.