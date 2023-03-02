English
Arab Parliament calls for UN Security Council to include settler militias on terrorist lists

Arab Parliament calls for

SHAFAQNA-The Arab Parliament condemned Israeli Jewish settler violence against Palestinians and called for the UN Security Council to include “settler militias” on its terrorist lists.

The parliament has representatives from 22 countries.

“We express strong condemnation of the acts of violence committed by settler militias against the Palestinians in the town of Huwara and across the occupied West Bank,” said the parliament. “Terrorising defenceless Palestinian citizens has become a systematic policy for the settlers, and failure to deter them and hold them accountable encourages them to continue their crimes, including shooting, burning homes and vehicles, and forcing farmers off Palestinian land.”

Source : middleeastmonitor

