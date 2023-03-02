UK: Glasgow Mosque announces Ramadan date

Billions of Muslims around the world are preparing to fast between the hours of sunrise and sunset in the holy month.

Ramadan will see Glaswegians abstain from eating and drinking for up to 15 hours a day. It is meant as a reminder of those who are less fortunate and encourages people to be thankful.

The holy month also commemorates when the Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

During Ramadan, Muslims will wake up for suhoor, a pre-dawn meal. They will then wait until iftar, after sunset, before having their next meal.

The dates are not clear-cut and vary but Glasgow Central Mosque are predicting it will start on March 23 or March 24. The date will be confirmed by sightings of the moon closer to the time.

Ramadan is not just about skipping meals – it is equally important to avoid other things such as smoking and talking ill of others.

Glasgow Central Mosque has released a timetable for Ramadan 2023 with details on prayer times and Eid al-Fitr prayers too.

Eid al-Fitr is a day of celebration marking the end of Ramadan, with families exchanging gifts and food following the month of fasting.

Source: IQNA