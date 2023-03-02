Syria president adviser: Damascus openness to relations with all Arab countries

SHAFAQNA-Bouthaina Shaaban, the special adviser to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, has affirmed her country’s openness to relations with all Arab countries.

Speaking to Russia Today, Shabaan said that despite everything that has happened during the Syrian crisis, “Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad still believes in good relations with Arab countries, given that the Arabs’ fate is one.”

Earlier this month, media outlets reported that Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan may visit Damascus, but an informed source told RT Arabia that there is no talk in Damascus about such a visit.na

Source : middleeastmonitor