Turkey: Opposition alliance splits over presidential candidate

Opposition alliance

SHAFAQNA- Turkey’s Opposition alliance has split ahead of key elections, with the nationalist IYI Party saying it would run its own presidential candidate.

IYI Party leader Meral Aksener told a news conference the Table of Six opposition alliance, which hopes to remove President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on 14 May, no longer represented the national will.

Aksener said the IYI Party had proposed the mayors of Istanbul and Ankara as presidential candidates but the other five parties refused.

Source: middleeasteye

