Archbishop of Vienna: Insults to Islam cannot be Justified in framework of freedom of expression

SHAFAQNA- Archbishop of Vienna says insults to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as well as desecration of the Holy Quran cannot be justified in the framework of freedom of expression.

The freedom of expression is innocent of insults to Islam, Christoph Schonbrunn told Asharq Al-Awsat. He noted that caricature insult to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the burning of a copy of the Noble Quran are not classified as freedom of expression, rejecting the recent actions of some. He expressed his belief that personal freedom requires respect for others and not offending him in any way.

Source: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com