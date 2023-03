SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced the Ramadhan working hours for both public and private sectors, which are the same as in previous years.

The working hours for the public sector are 5 hours per day. This means the public sector’s Ramadhan work hours are from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Generally speaking, the working hours for the private sector will be 6 hours per day.

Source: blog.wego