Bahrain: Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja transferred to hospital in critical health condition

SHAFAQNA- Human rights activist Maryam Al-Khawaja sent an urgent appeal through twitter to exert all kinds of pressure to save the life of her father, Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja.

Al-Khawaja addressed Hamad Al Khalifa, Salman Al Khalifa and the Interior Ministry, through a video on Twitter, saying: “I’m willing to swap places with my father so he can receive the urgent medical treatment he needs in Denmark”

Maryam said in a previous tweet “Al-Khawaja taken to emergency hospital due to urgent heart issue, denied access to cardiologist.”

