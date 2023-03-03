English
Buddhists, Muslims & Christians unite to protect land & heritage in remote Himalayan desert

SHAFAQNA- Buddhists, Muslims & Christians unite to protect land & heritage in remote Himalayan desert. On Jan. 26, when 56-year-old Buddhist engineer-innovator Sonam Wangchuk started his hunger strike in the remote Himalayan desert of Ladakh, Muslims and Buddhists — communities divided for more than six decades — rallied around him.

Wangchuk was on a five-day symbolic fast to draw the attention of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government to the demands of the people of Ladakh. Currently governed by India, the union territory of Ladakh in the larger Kashmir region has been a major point of dispute among India, Pakistan and China since 1947.

Source: religionnews

