UN latest report on Afghanistan Rights Crisis is devastating

SHAFAQNA-The latest report by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, is comprehensive and devastating.

The special rapporteur catalogues widespread, serious abuses, noting that the Taliban authorities have “normalized” the systematic violation of the rights of women and girls. He also suggests that their “discriminatory denial of women and girls’ fundamental human rights may amount to gender persecution, a crime against humanity.”

The arbitrary detention of women protesters is highlighted, as well as edicts that have shut women and girls out of secondary and higher education, most jobs, and even the use of public parks.

