English
International Shia News Agency

UN latest report on Afghanistan Rights Crisis is devastating

0
UN report

SHAFAQNA-The latest report by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, is comprehensive and devastating.

The special rapporteur catalogues widespread, serious abuses, noting that the Taliban authorities have “normalized” the systematic violation of the rights of women and girls. He also suggests that their “discriminatory denial of women and girls’ fundamental human rights may amount to gender persecution, a crime against humanity.”

The arbitrary detention of women protesters is highlighted, as well as edicts that have shut women and girls out of secondary and higher education, most jobs, and even the use of public parks.

Source: hrw.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Borrell: ‘Gender Apartheid’ impacting aid operations in Afghanistan

asadian

Afghanistan: Taliban’s pressure on Shias continues

asadian

UNICEF: Hundreds of children in Afghanistan died in January due to cold weather, illness

asadian

UN’s Chief: Women in Afghanistan are exiles in their own country

asadian

OIC: Afghanistan on agenda for upcoming conference in March 2023

asadian

Afghanistan: Female students in grades 6-12 have been out of school for over 500 days

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.