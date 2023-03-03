English
Turkey & Syria earthquake: Over 210 000 buildings destroyed or heavily damaged in Turkey

SHAFAQNA-Over 210,000 buildings had collapsed or were heavily damaged by last month’s devastating earthquakes,Turkey’s President said.

“At this moment, we’ve determined 608,000 independent sections in 214,000 buildings that have collapsed or are severely damaged and will be demolished,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting in Istanbul with high-level officials, including Vice President Fuat Oktay, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and government ministers.

Once damage assessments are complete, the number of new residential buildings and village homes to be built in the quakes-hit cities will become clear, Erdogan added as he addressed the Turkey National Risk Shield Meeting at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office.

Source : middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

