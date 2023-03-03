USA:Nadia Kahf will be first judge to wear hijab on bench in NJ

SHAFAQNA- Nadia Kahf, a family law attorney from Wayne, will become be first judge to wear a hijab on bench in New Jersey.

The New Jersey Senate voted to appoint Kahf and a dozen other people as judges on Monday. Kahf, will serve in Passaic County.

Kahf specializes in family law and immigration. Since 2003, she has sat on the board of the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim civil rights organization where she now serves as chairwoman. She is also the legal adviser to Wafa House, a nonprofit domestic violence and social services agency based in Clifton, and chairwoman of the Islamic Center of Passaic County.

Source: American Renaissance