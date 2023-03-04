Palestinian worshipers march in support of Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian worshipers marched in the north of the Gaza Strip in support of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Following the desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israelis, Palestinian worshipers in the north of the Gaza Strip expressed their opposition to this process with a large presence in the march.

The demonstration started after the Friday prayer in front of the mosques in the Jabalia refugee camp in the north of the Gaza Strip.

In this march, which was held at the invitation of the Hamas movement, the participants chanted slogans demanding an end to the Israelis encroachment on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the pressure of the international community to hold the occupying Jerusalem regime accountable.

Sohail Al-Handi, a member of the political office of the Hamas movement, said in this march: “Desecrating Al-Aqsa Mosque and insulting Islamic and Christian holy places will be a declaration of war and an ominous sign for the occupiers and settlers.”

While inviting the people of the West Bank and the Palestinian territories to attend Al-Aqsa Mosque and defend the first Qibla of the Muslims, he added: “We are ready to pay any cost to defend Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

He also said: “Whoever threatens to destroy the city of Huwara (in Nablus province in the West Bank) will disappear from the world.”

