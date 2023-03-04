English
International Shia News Agency

Grossi: IAEA will keep working with Iran

0
IAEA will keep working with Iran

SHAFAQNA-Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said that the IAEA will keep working with Iran.

Grossi on Saturday made the remarks after his second round of talks with Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI),  in Tehran, adding that the IAEA will keep working with Iran and that he had had a meeting with Iranian elite scientists.

Referring to the details of the negotiations, he added that two issues are very important.

The first one is that expectations are high, and the presence of a large number of media here shows how important this issue is, he said, adding that the second one is related to technical and scientific cooperation that can be done between Iran and IAEA.

Source : IRNA

Related posts

Grossi: Returning to JCPOA is possible

asadian

Iran’s president calls for IAEA independence

asadian

Iran nuclear chief: IAEA to fulfill its duties towards Iran within framework of Safeguards Agreement

asadian

Iran: IAEA’s Chief Meets AEOI’s Head in Tehran

asadian

IAEA’s Chief will arrive in Iran on Friday

asadian

AEOI’s Chief: Outstanding issues between Iran & IAEA settled for good

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.