Iran nuclear chief: IAEA to fulfill its duties towards Iran within framework of Safeguards Agreement

Iran nuclear chief

SHAFAQNA-Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to perform its duties towards Iran’s nuclear program within the framework of the rules of Safeguards Agreements.

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks during his joint press briefing held in Tehran with visiting IAEA chief Rafael Grossi.

At the beginning of the press conference, the AEOI head said the visit of Grossi to Tehran, which started on Friday (March 4), carries a message of the establishment of professional relations [between the two sides].

That the relations and the exchange of delegations would be confidence-building is an important issue, Eslami underlined.

Source : IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

